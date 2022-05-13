Serum Institute, Symbiosis sign MoU to set up research centre for vaccines and biologicals

Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, and Pune-based Symbiosis International University (SIU), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Pune to set up an early research centre for vaccines and biologicals.

The research and development centre will lead the development of new vaccines, technologies, products, and innovations in immunisation practices that provide equitable access to life-saving interventions, especially across low-and middle-income countries (LMIC’s).

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SII will help set up an early research and development facility within the Symbiosis campus at Lavale, Pune. The research centre will build and harness commitment to action by identifying opportunities that strengthen, establish global immunisation agenda in pursuit of universal health coverage.

Poised as a futuristic global knowledge platform, the entity will work toward improving health equity against future pandemics, and infectious diseases. It will also ensure cross-programme coordination and collaboration, as the facility will be an ecosystem that also has research and development centers for Stem cells, Nanotechnology, Medical Image Analysis, Applied AI, Waste Resource Management, among others.

Equitable universal health

“We are extremely pleased to have signed this agreement with Symbiosis International University to set up the research and development facility,” said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII), in a statement.

“The research centre will be instrumental in advancing indigenous capabilities for end-to-end development of any futuristic technology and projects in the field of vaccines and biologics in collaboration with global partners” he added.

Rajiv Yeravdekar, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, Symbiosis International University, said, “We are setting up a unique ecosystem with capabilities of research in vaccines and biologics. This will help not only in addressing futuristic innovations but also needs of LMIC-specific diseases”.

He added, “We look forward to getting the best available talent and equipping them with the latest technology that facilitates global partnerships and collaborations. It will also abode a galaxy of scientists over the next 5-7 years and aim to be a frontrunner in building an equitable universal health framework.”