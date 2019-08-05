Shell to install solar panels at Taloja lubricant plant

Shell will be installing solar panels to annually generate 683 Mwh electricity at the company’s Taloja lubricant plant in Maharashtra.

Shell will be working with Cleantech Solar for the installation of approximately 1,700 panels, which is expected to generate 683 MWh of electricity annually, and can result in the avoidance of 500 tonnes of annual GHG emissions.

As for the funding model for the Taloja solar panels, Shell has signed a subsidy free purchase power agreement with Cleantech Solar As part of the agreement, Cleantech Solar will design, build, finance, own, operate, and maintain the solar facility for the Taloja plant in India, a company statement said.

“Using solar energy to help power our lubricant plants enables us to reduce the carbon intensity in our lubricants supply chain,” said Richard Jory, Shell’s Vice President, Lubricants Supply Chain.

The solar energy generated will be used to help power operations at these lubricant plants, lowering operating costs in the long-run and reducing reliance on the grid. All panels will be installed by end-2019, the statement said.

Shell is currently installing solar photovoltaic panels on the roofs of seven lubricant plants in India, China, Italy, Singapore and Switzerland. Combined, the panels are expected to generate over 7,500 MWh of electricity annually and can result in the avoidance of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of approximately 4,500 tonnes on a CO2-equivalent basis per year, equivalent to taking about 2,600 cars off the road for one year, the statement added.