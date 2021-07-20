Sonalika Group to invest ₹200 crore in facility in Himachal

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Farm equipment manufacturer Sonalika Group on Tuesday said it will invest ₹200 crore to set up a new high-tech facility at Amb, Himachal Pradesh, to roll out advanced quality harvesters.
The new Amb plant is spread across 29 acres and is designed with multi-stage Cathode Electric Deposition (CED) paint process often seen at car manufacturing facilities. Established with an investment of ₹18 crore, the CED paint process involves 14-stage treatment process that ensures rust-free and longer period of harvester’s performance, the company said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Sonalika has also launched one of the most advanced harvesters available in India, the ‘Sonalika Samrat’ at ₹25.5 lakh. The self-propelled harvester is fully equipped with next-gen technologies that not just reduce the tedious labour tasks during the harvesting season but also remains economical, thereby leading to quick savings for farmers, it said.
The Sonalika Samrat facilitates operations like reaping, threshing and winnowing. It is designed for farmers to obtain maximum yield with ease and comfort in operations during harvesting of wheat, paddy, barley, soybean, sunflower, mustard, green gram along with black gram, the company said.
“Farmers are on a constant lookout for technologies in farming that enhance their productivity and efficiency in an affordable way. Our new plant at Amb, HP has been installed with world-class technologies to manufacture high-tech harvesters that significantly increase farmer’s productivity. Our latest launch, the Sonalika Samrat combine harvester has been designed to maximise farmer efficiency during harvesting,” Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group said.
The new harvester is powered by a diesel engine that generates 101 HP power at 2,200 rpm and is coupled with 5-speed constant mesh gearbox for smoother operations. It is also available in 2WD, 4WD options along with various attachments to suit farmer’s requirements, the company added.
