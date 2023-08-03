Quess Corp, a provider of business services, posted a 29 per cent decline in net profit for the June quarter at Rs 48 crore, in contrast to Rs 68 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total revenues grew 16 per cent year-on-year, hitting Rs 4,600 crore, as compared to Rs 3,979 crore in June 2022.

The staffing company’s EBITA remained unchanged at Rs 154 crore, matching the previous year’s Rs 153 crore. However, the EBITDA margin declined by 51 basis points, falling to 3.3 per cent in the current year from 3.9 per cent in the previous year.