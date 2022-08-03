hamburger

Companies

Taj GVK Hotels posts ₹16-crore net profit in Q1

G. Naga Sridhar | Hyderabad, August 3 | Updated on: Aug 03, 2022
GVK Reddy, Chairman

GVK Reddy, Chairman | Photo Credit: SIVAKUMAR PV

Travel recovery boosts Taj GVK Hotels’ revenues

Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts reported net profit of ₹16 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company posted ₹9-crore loss. 

The Hyderabad-based company’s revenue more than doubled to ₹86 crore (₹25 crore).   “The resurgence in travel is reflected in the increased revenues. Travel recovery is broad based across leisure, corporate and conferences / events for all hotels in the portfolio. This, combined with cost optimisation measures, has resulted in a strong margin of 35 per cent in Q1 FY23,” GVK Reddy, Chairman, TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts, said in a release.

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts is a joint venture company of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL). It also co-owns Taj Santacruz, Mumbai through a JV company, Greenwoods Palaces & Resorts Private Ltd.

Published on August 03, 2022
hotel and hospitality
Quarterly Results
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you