Tata Nexon EV Max launched at ₹17.74 lakh

Tata Motors, India’s biggest electric car maker, today launched the Nexon EV Max which features a 30 per cent bigger battery and a claimed drive range of 437 kms.

The Nexon EV Max with a charger option of 3.3kW is priced at ₹17.74 lakh while the 7.2kW charger is priced at ₹18.24 lakh. The car has two trims with the top-end variant priced at ₹19.24 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Tata Motors has opened the bookings of the Nexon EV Max and commenced deliveries of the car too.

The 7.2kW AC fast charger can be installed at home or at workplace. It has reduced the charging time to 6.5 hours. The current Nexon EV, which has a claimed range of 312 kms, takes 8 hours of charging from 0.80 per cent from a 3.3kW charger.

Batter capacity

Tata Motors claims that a 50Kw DC fast charger can charge the Nexon EV Max from 0-80 per cent in 56 minutes. The Nexon EV Max sports a 40.5 kWh battery pack which is better than the 30.2 kWh battery pack seen on the Nexon EV. The Nexon Ev Max is 100 kgs heavier than the Nexon EV and the larger battery pack has added 70kgs. The ground clearance has decreased by 10mm.

The new variant can deliver maximum power of 143ps compared to 129ps attained by the Nexon EV. Tata Motors claims that the Nexon EV Max can do a top speed of 140km per hour. Tata Motors is providing 8 years/1,60,000 kms warranty on battery and motor.

The company further claims that real world mileage of the Nexon EV Max is 35 per cent better than Nexon EV though it did not provide any actual mileage data. Depending on the driving style and driving conditions Nexon EV owners have claimed a mileage of 200-250 kms in real world driving.

A total of 30 new features are added to the Nexon EV Max including electronic stability program, hill hold control, hill descent control, electronic parking brake, all four disc brakes, ventilated seats for front passengers, air purifier, wireless smartphone charger, smartwatch integration and cruise control.

Tata Motors will be selling the new car through a network of 75 cities and 210 touchpoints. It has plans to add another 70 cities this year. In addition, there are more than 1300 chargers of Tata Power in over 200 cities.