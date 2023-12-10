Leading DTH player Tata Play will begin offering addressable ad solutions, which will allow brands to target segmented audiences with the same ad spots on linear TV. Brands will be able to offer different ads to different households at the same time based on parameters such as geography or audience profile through TV channels. The company said this will also enable broadcast partners to offer a more effective ad inventory on their channels.

Harit Nagpal, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Play told businessline, “TV typically is meant for the mass advertising as the same ad is served to millions of households. But any ad that plays is not relevant all the viewers leading to a spillover. Hence, brands do not get full bang for their buck especially when it comes to ads for premium or niche products. With addressable ad solutions, we can now split a TV ad spot into multiple beams, each beam carrying different ads for distinctive audience cohorts, in line with the requirements of advertisers.”

Based on insights

The company said brands will be able to offer targeted ads based on insights it provides about its customers such as where they live and nature of their subscription packs among others. “We have been working on this for a long time but there were satellite capacity constraints. A few months ago, we increased our capacity and can now carry up to 900 channels compared to 600 channels,” Nagpal explained.

Tata Play has partnered with Invidi Technologies as the ad tech partner and TAM Media as measurement partner. “Broadcasters, who partner with us will be able to charge a premium for addressable ads and we will have a revenue share agreement with them for the same,” he added.

Nagpal said that the company has received positive response from advertisers and media planning agencies as well as broadcasters. One of the broadcaster has also already partnered with the company and will begin serving addressable ads post technical integration.

