Tata Play will offer Tata Play Binge software as a white label solution to OTT app aggregators globally. It has inked its first strategic partnership in this regard with leading pay TV provider in Philippines, Cignal TV.

The Tata Play Binge aggregator solution enables users to watch content from multiple OTT apps by downloading one app, with one subscription, on one screen. Currently, it offers content from over 26 apps.

Also read: With an eye on OTT viewers, Tata Sky rebrands as Tata Play

Harit Nagpal, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Play told businessline, “The Tata Play Binge software architecture is now available as PaaS, providing end-to-end development and deployment opportunities. We are in talks with eight-nine service providers for such partnerships.“ With the launch of this enterprise solution, the company has created a unique OTT content aggregation and distribution ecosystem.

While the promoter company will focus on tying up with OTT partners and acquiring subscribers in the region, Tata Play will manage its end-to-end technology platform over the cloud.

Nagapal said its partners will also benefit from the platform’s other services, including recommendation engine, subscription management, customer operations, and analytics, among others.“

“We expect the revenue stream to become substantial as we sign up with more partners to offer them our Tata Play Binge aggregator platform as a white label solution,” he added.

In India, currently, Tata Play has close to a million Binge subscribers. “We have seen early adopters of the service and expect it will continue to gain traction. At the same time, there is a huge opportunity to grow the DTH subscriber base in the country,” Nagpal added.

In a statement, Jane J Basas, President & CEO – Cignal TV said, “We are keen on an OTT aggregation product as a natural evolution of our service and recognise the success of Tata Play Binge in this space as a model to follow. We are in advanced stages of finalising our engagement, targeting go-to-market in less than a year.”