Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power DDL) on Tuesday said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Roorkee for developing solutions for optimal use of energy.

This MoU signifies the beginning of a strategic partnership that seeks to bring about transformative change by fostering knowledge exchange and collaborative efforts, the power utility said.

Under Urja Arpan, the Discom aims to encourage participation and drive behavioural shifts toward optimal energy usage to safeguard the environment and the key to success lies in engaging multiple stakeholders, including youth (school and college students), residential and industrial associations, NGOs, and sustainability-focused institutions.

The agreement is set to accelerate Tata Power-DDL’s journey towards a sustainable and energy-efficient tomorrow.

Tata Power DDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan said, “Our collaboration with IIT Roorkee signifies a harmonious blend of our experience and their academic brilliance, fostering a fertile ground for the emergence of pioneering research papers and inventive ideas within the realm of Urja Arpan.”