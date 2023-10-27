Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) on Friday signed a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with Mukand, a Bajaj Group company and a leading manufacturer of specialty steel long products and heavy machinery in India.

The company, a subsidiary of Tata Power, will set up a 43.75 megawatt (MW) AC group captive solar project. Located at Jamkhed in Maharashtra, the installation will generate 99.82 million units (MUs) annually and is expected to offset around 54,687 CO2 emissions per year, TPREL said.

The aim of the installation is to meet the growing energy requirements of Mukand and contribute to making their steel manufacturing processes and production greener. TPREL will undertake the construction, operation, and maintenance of this group’s captive solar power plant, it added.

Scheduled for commissioning by March 2024, the company said that this project places a significant emphasis on adhering to stringent quality standards and specifications.

The solar power plant’s primary objective is to fulfil Mukand’s energy needs while promoting environment-friendly practices within their stainless-steel manufacturing operations. With this project, TPREL said that it reinforces its commitment to empowering its partners to adopt non-conventional energy solutions.

With this addition, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reached 7,946 MW, including 3,755 MW projects under various stages of implementation, and its operational capacity is 4,191 MW, which includes 3,185 MW solar and 1,006 MW wind.