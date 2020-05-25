True Elements’ customers can now track quality of products to ensure safety

Eggoz gets ₹2.5-cr seed funding
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
For True Elements, a zero-sugar breakfast and snacks brand based out of Pune, the nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic was the ideal time to come up with one more innovation. Its customers can track the quality of the product they buy, including the raw materials, at all stages of the manufacturing process.
Customers have to go to the company’s website and key in the batch number of the product they have bought and they will be able to see its entire history and quality report, says Sreejith Moolayil, Co-founder and COO, True Elements.
There was a lot of scepticism, he says, over quality, specifically because of the lockdown and that is why the company speeded up the process and introduced the technology to track the product’s history. Initially, True Elements planned to provide this facility just before Diwali, but the pandemic and concerns over quality got the company to introduce it now.
The inputs used in the products include grains, seeds and flavours. In some cases, the company sources the inputs from processors instead of directly from the farmers and quality reports are available from that stage. Each product has 8-9 ingredients and the company provides information on the entire chain.
A lot of queries on the company’s customer-care section related to product information and source of ingredients, was the trigger for the company to provide the tracking details to its customers, according to Moolayil.
He said True Elements was taking all precautions in the factory and had ensured that there was no human physical contact at any stage — from ingredients coming in and finished products being shipped out. All invoices and product reports were done digitally.
The company used to get 45,000-50,000 orders a month and hopes to close this month with 80,000 orders, through e-commerce marketplaces and on its own website
Moolayil said the company continued to operate the plant because it had moved its workers, especially those from other States, into the factory premises, where they were staying since the lockdown began. “We have thus avoided their external world contact and secured their health and confidence,” he said.
The company has 115 employees, of whom 95 are in Maharashtra. Of this, nearly half are from other States. The company has a capacity of 130 tonnes a month and can produce three lakh units with all three shifts operating. It is now working at half the capacity due to shortage of packaging material and inputs.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
The app has a range of features that ensures a smooth flow of information
The Covid-19 crisis has induced a sense of urgency for product innovations. As a vaccine or drug for the ...
Aavishkaar’s Vineet Rai believes that Covid-19 has forced the world’s richest people into thinking more about ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
The move strengthens the tobacco major’s push towards non-cigarette FMCG business
While recently in this space we discussed how to zero-down on the right medi-claim policy, now, a look at the ...
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...