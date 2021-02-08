TurboHire set to disrupt $6.4-billion global talent intelligence software market

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Even as the country attempts to boost ‘Make In India’ efforts and attract foreign investments into the country, one Indian start-up has already made its mark globally.
Hyderabad-based fledgling talent intelligence start-up TurboHire has been named one of the world’s top 12 firms projected to lead the $6.4-billion global talent intelligence software market by 2026 by Orbis Research, an independent market research organisation, in its recent report.
Founded in March 2018, TurboHire comprises alumni from the IITs, IIMs, ISB, NIT and SCMHRD, who quit their respective jobs at Microsoft, Google and ISB and came together to create a new Augmented Intelligence based platform that enables recruiters with 60 per cent faster ‘time to hire’ at 60 per cent reduced ‘cost to hire’ providing 50 per cent better ‘quality of hire.’
The AI first understands core information of a candidate profile – Who, What, Where, When, How and How long. TurboHire has curated large proprietary databases on companies, academic degrees, academic institutions and capabilities. The information from these databases is used to augment the core information in candidate profiles, making it easy for recruiters to hire the most relevant candidates for the job description.
“We are the only Indian company to be selected for this honour. This inclusion by Orbis Research will help global customers become aware of a useful platform like TurboHire to fill their vacant and growth positions faster. TurboHire expects to grow five times faster in its current customer base in the next 9-12 months” Deepak Agrawal, CEO, told BusinessLine.
The Covid-19 crisis and its effects on the job market has boosted demand for faster recruitment tools as a huge surplus workforce has led to an increase in the volume of candidates for recruiters. As a consequence, the start-up acquired 25 new clients after the outbreak of the pandemic and its revenue shot up from ₹20 lakh pre-Covid to ₹1 crore plus.
A seed funding round from September last year brought in an additional ₹7 crore to bolster the company’s growth plans; and now having set up its office in California, the start-up has started making its presence felt in the US as well.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...