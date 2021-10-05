TVS Motor ties with Tata Power for electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure

Leading two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has signed up a strategic partnership with Tata Power for comprehensive implementation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) across India and deploy solar power technologies at TVS Motor locations.

The partnership aims to create a large dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility in India. The co-operation aims to create a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers.

It will also give the customers of TVS iQube Electric access to the widespread charging network by Tata Power through the TVS Motor customer connect app and Tata Power EZ Charge app across India, according to a statement.

Also read: Semiconductor issue chips away Sept auto sales

TVS Motor’s agreement with Tata Power is in line with its plan of introducing TVS iQube electric scooter in more than 25 cities in the next few months. It is presently available in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Surat, Vizag, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

“TVS Motor is extremely excited and proud to be the pioneering partner with Tata Power, which is leading the way in creating a wide and sustainable charging infrastructure in the country. Fitting to TVS Motor vision of electrification, we envisage a wide and reliable charging infrastructure for two and three-wheeler EV customers across India, powered by renewable sources of energy such as solar,” said Sudarshan Venu. Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.

This partnership will further help drive EV adoption in the country among two-wheeler buyers who plan to go for electric two wheelers.

Expanding technologies in solar energy will play a vital role in the shift towards clean energy adoption by consumers. With this intent, the two companies will also explore opportunities to use solar energy to power select TVS Motor locations in their journey towards sustainability.

Also read: Tata Motors launches Tiago NRG in Nepal

“Through this collaboration, we will further leverage our expertise to enhance synergy between sustainable mobility and renewable energy integration resulting in the creation of a robust EV charging eco-system across India,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

Tata Power’s network comprises more than 5,000 home chargers and over 700 public chargers in more than 120 cities in India. The company is present across EV eco-system – public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations, and has deployed all types of chargers, including DC chargers and AC chargers.