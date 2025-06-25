Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG (Daimler Truck), has announced a partnership with Gainwell Trucking Private Ltd (GTPL), part of the Gainwell Group. GTPL will serve as an authorised channel partner for BharatBenz mining trucks, focusing on the vehicles’ sales and service, especially for the 3532CM (8x4) model, says a release.

As part of this collaboration, GTPL will cover all major mining States including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The new partner will serve all mining segments including iron ore, coal, limestone operations and their associated transportation needs, the release said.

The service centres will offer comprehensive maintenance and repair services for BharatBenz mining trucks, including preventive and scheduled programmes, on-site repairs and express service options. Along with Gainwell’s extensive spare parts inventory in distribution centres across major mining regions, this will ensure quick turnaround time and reduced vehicle downtime for BharatBenz’s customers.

Mining industry needs

Rajiv Chaturvedi, President and Chief Business Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “The main purpose of the collaboration was to meet the evolving needs of the mining industry, and to fulfill strategic infrastructure requirements.”

Sunil Chaturvedi, Chairman and Managing Director, GTPL, said, “The partnership with DICV also strengthens presence in key mining regions across India, ensuring reliable, efficient and advanced transportation solutions in the segment.”

Designed specifically for Indian mining conditions, the BharatBenz 3532CM is offered with a capacity of either 18/19 Cu.m Scoop Fully Built for over burden removal or 27 Cu.m Box Fully Built for coal body for varied mining applications.

Published on June 25, 2025