The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to extend the timings of the call money market by two hours till 7 pm with effect from July 1, 2025.

Accordingly, the call money market will operate from 9 am to 7 pm as against the current 9 am to 5 pm.

The call money market is exclusively accessible to banks and standalone primary dealers (SPDs) - participants with access to the liquidity adjustment facilities of the Reserve Bank.

Co-operative banks are the major lenders in the market, while SPDs are the primary borrowers.

RBI said it would also extend the trading hours of market repo and tri-party repo (TREP) to 4 pm with effect from August 1, 2025. Accordingly, the revised trading hours would be from 9 am to 4 pm.

Currently, the timings of the market repo in government securities and tri-party repo in government securities are 9 am to 2.30 pm and 9 am to 3 pm, respectively.

The trading hours for the Government securities market (9 am to 5 pm), foreign exchange market (9 am to 3.30 pm) and interest rate derivatives market (9 am to 5 pm) remain unchanged.

The central bank said the other recommendations of the Working Group on Comprehensive Review of Trading and Settlement Timings of Various Markets Regulated by the Reserve Bank (Chairperson: Radha Shyam Ratho, Executive Director, RBI) are under consideration and decisions would be taken in due course.

Published on June 25, 2025