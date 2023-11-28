United Breweries, a beer manufacturing major and part of the Amsterdam-based HEINEKEN group is launching Heineken Silver Draught Beer in India.

This is for the first time Heineken has introduced draught beer in the Indian market, aiming to provide consumers with a premium, smooth-tasting beverage tailored for social occasions.

Expansion

The initial launch will see Heineken Silver Draught Beer available in premium bars and pubs across Mumbai, Thane and Pune in Maharashtra, with plans to expand to Karnataka in the fiscal year 2024.

“We are thrilled to introduce Heineken Silver Draught Beer to the discerning consumers in India, aligning with our commitment to cater to evolving preferences. In response to consumer insights, we recognise the demand for a superior and refreshing beer experience,” said Vivek Gupta, MD and CEO, United Breweries Ltd , a part of the HEINEKEN company.

Heineken Silver, a 100-per cent malt brew crafted with natural ingredients, provides a delightfully refreshing, smooth, and easy-to-drink lager with a crisp, subtle finish. This variant has already garnered immense appreciation in our global markets and we are confident that it will resonate with the new generation of beer enthusiasts in India, he added.

Crafted by seasoned master brewers utilising only natural ingredients, including Heineken’s A-yeast and 100 per cent malt, Heineken Silver Draught Beer boasts the freshest and smoothest taste. This ensures an enhanced drinking experience, delivering unparalleled, perfectly balanced taste and freshness to the discerning consumer, said the company.

Jacqueline Van Faassen, Head of International Premium Portfolio at Heineken India, said, “The introduction of Heineken Silver Draught Beer in India marks a significant expansion of our product portfolio, offering consumers a unique and refreshing world class drinking experience deeply rooted in Heineken’s brewing legacy and expertise.”