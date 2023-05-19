The Diageo-owned United Spirits reported a net profit of Rs 204 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, up 7 per cent on the Rs 190 crore recorded in the same quarter of FY22.

Net sales for the quarter under review was Rs 2,494 crore (Rs 2,501 crore). Net sales for the entire year stood at Rs 10,374 compared to Rs 9,424 in FY22, while PAT stood at Rs 1,052 crore (Rs 851 crore).

“We have delivered a strong year once again with robust top-line growth and resilient operating margins in an extremely volatile and inflationary environment. As an organisation, we have exhibited tenacity and focus amidst macro-economic headwinds and regulatory challenges,” said Hina Nagarajan, CEO and Managing Director.

The stepped-up contribution of the upper and mid-prestige segments in growth lends credence to its portfolio-reshaping strategy. This follows the successful closure of the slump sale and franchising of its strategically reviewed popular portfolio during the year. The supply chain agility programme, announced last quarter, is progressing well, it added.

For Q4, the company reported EBITDA at Rs 338 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 13.6 per cent, down 322 bps, primarily driven by gross margin contraction, the company said.

“Looking ahead, our core focus remains on continuing the growth momentum, while being more agile as an organisation, with simplified supply chain and legal entity footprint. We continue to remain committed to our consumer-focused future-back strategy, to consistently deliver value to all our stakeholders.”