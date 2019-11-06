V-Guard Industries net up 54%

The consumer electricals and electronics major V-Guard Industries Ltd registered 54 per cent increase in PAT at ₹58.75 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, against₹38.04 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The consolidated net revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹623.27 crore (₹604.50 crore), an increase of 3.1 per cent. During the quarter, stabilizer and electrical segment registered growth. Overall, subdued consumer demand impacted top-line growth.

Non-South markets contributed 37 per cent of turnover, up from 35.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The results for the quarter also included a write-back of ₹10.12 crore of ESOP provisions no longer required.

Mithun K.Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V Guard Industries Ltd, said: “weak demand conditions significantly impacted our overall top line performance. Despite challenges, our stabilizer and electrical categories performed well. Pricing actions and cost effectiveness measures combined with a benign commodity environment helped to improve gross margins. We are confident that the macro economic conditions will improve in the coming quarters. We continue to make good progress in growing our business in the non-South markets”.