Vedanta on Thursday said it is scaling up its renewable energy (RE) sourcing to 1,000 megawatts (MW) , accelerating transition of its operations to green energy.

The mining conglomerate has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for an additional 500 MW of renewable energy. Vedanta has set a target to achieve 2.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy for its operations by 2030, the company said in a statement.

Decarbonisation goals

Vedanta’s Chief Safety Officer and Group CEO Sunil Duggal said, “It is a crucial step in achieving our 2.5 GW of renewable power by 2030. We are looking forward to collaborate with the best in the industry, as we march ahead on our decarbonisation goals”.

The company has invited reputed, experienced, and financially strong players to submit their EOIs to supply hybrid renewable power for its manufacturing facilities located in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Vedanta previously secured 580 MW round the clock (RTC) RE through Serentica Renewables.

“Transforming for good”

Serentica Renewables Director Pratik Agarwal said, “The signing of 580 MW of RTC green power supply agreements with Serentica Renewables is a testament to the strong resolve by Vedanta to decarbonise its energy consumption and achieve net zero ambitions.”

Aligned with Vedanta’s ESG vision of “Transforming for Good”, the move is part of a series of actions to deliver on its goal of becoming Net Zero Carbon emitter by 2050 or sooner. Vedanta has committed $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate transition to net-zero operations.