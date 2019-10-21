Visionet to raise headcount

New Jersey headquartered Visionet Systems, with offices in Bengaluru and Coimbatore, is looking to grow its headcount at these locations. Alok Bansal, Managing Director and Country Head, Visionet India, said the company offers technology-related services across retail, mortgage and pharma industries.

The company set up operations in Coimbatore four years ago. It had a headcount of 400 at the beginning of the current calendar year. This has grown to 750 plus over the last 7-8 months, Bansal said, adding that “a major chunk of the growth has happened in the mortgage services segment during the current year. We hope to see a similar growth in the software services space during the next year.”

Visionet India plans to expand into other cities as well in Tamil Nadu and enter into formal tie-ups with colleges for industry-ready talent pool.