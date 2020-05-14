Vizag gas leak: LG starts moving styrene to South Korea

LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd (LGPI) has commenced shifting Styrene Monomer (SM) to South Korea.

“We have begun the transportation of the Styrene Monomer (SM) inventory within the plant as well as in the styrene tanks at the port by vessels to South Korea to prevent and eliminate all risk factors,” the company said on Thursday.

A styrene chemical vapour leak at the plant in RR Venkatapuram, Visakhapatnam last week claimed 12 lives and over 1000 persons were hospitalised.

Subsequently, the State government ordered that the chemical should be shifted to South Korea, where LGPI’s parent firm LG is based.

A team of technical experts from Seoul headquarters had arrived at LGPI plant on Wednesday. It is currently investigating the cause of the incident.

A special task force is currently supporting the bereaved victims and families and visiting them at the hospitals and their homes. “We will soon set up specialised institutions to conduct surveys on health and environmental impacts and disclose the results transparently, “ LGPI added.