Bengaluru-headquartered VST Group, a franchise dealer for luxury and sport cars, has appointed Arun V Surendra as Chairman of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.

In an interview with businessline, Arun said, “We had a change in leadership in our tractor division. The previous chairman of our tractor division, who guided it for 30 years, has stepped down.”

The outgoing Chairman V K Surendra, commenting on the change in leadership, said, “With Arun at the helm, a torchbearer of our cherished tradition, his visionary leadership promises to spark excitement. I am confident that the organisation rests securely in the capable hands of the next generation.”

Arun, a third-generation member of the VST family, is also MD of VST Group, which has three key verticals of the listed tractors and tillers company, an NBFC and a chain of auto dealerships for some of the best-known auto brands in the world.

VST Group’s arms

While discussing the NBFC business of the group, Arun said, “I think the NBFC business is growing the fastest (albeit on a small base) and has the potential to continue growing fastest for the next five years easily.”

Discussing the agriculture machinery business, Arun said, “The company is exploring avenues in electric tractors and tillers, with research underway to address the specific challenges posed by the Indian agricultural landscape.” Arun sees a potential for electric tractors in certain segments and anticipates future developments in this segment.

In the automotive sector, where VST manages a diverse portfolio of 11 brands, Arun emphasised the company’s resilience and profitability, especially in the wake of the post-Covid-19 pandemic growth. With dealerships of several marquee brands such as Mercedes Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, Ducati, Tata, Kia and Mahindra, the company has witnessed robust growth, attributing it to a market correction and increased demand.

Addressing questions about family involvement and succession planning in the business, Arun said that while four family members are actively engaged in different facets of the business, there is a strong emphasis on transparency, shared vision, and the preservation of core values.

“There is a family constitution. It’s not an explicitly written down or legally enforceable one, but that’s not something we believe in. I think part of my job is to ensure continued transparency and trust within the family members and the group,” Arun added.

