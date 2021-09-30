Warner Music, JetSynthesys announce exclusive strategic partnership

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Entertainment and record label conglomerate Warner Music Group (WMG) and digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys have announced an exclusive strategic partnership.
With this association, JetSynthesys will be WMG’s official India partner for all things related to music label licensing and acquisition, artist management, event management, original content creation across music, short videos and films, along with mobile gaming and esports.
Additionally, JetSynthesys will invest ₹200 crore into the Indian entertainment sector over the next three years to ramp up its foothold in the space further, it said.
Perez-Soto Alfonso Javier, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Music Group said, “India is one of the strongest emerging markets globally when it comes to entertainment, across formats and verticals. JetSynthesys has shown remarkable growth in the last few years, especially in gaming and esports and digital products and platforms. They have a keen understanding of the Indian market, also bringing incredible creativity and technical proficiency to the table, and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner to strengthen our foray into the country.”
Also read: JetSynthesys acquires esports company Skyesports
“We are excited to join forces with Warner Music Group and become their partner for the Indian market. With a strong pulse over the changing consumer preferences and behaviour when it comes to entertainment, together we aim to strengthen the ecosystem and contribute to the proliferating industry by catering to the rising demand for newer entertainment avenues. Through this partnership, we also aim to bolster our offerings at JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction, taking it to the next level”, said Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, JetSynthesys.
“Warner Music Group made its official foray into India last year and we’ve been working on building our presence in the country since then. The association with JetSynthesys not only helps us bolster the music space in India but also get dynamic high-interest verticals like gaming and esports into our fold”, said Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music, South Asia.
According to Rajkumar Singh, CEO, Global Music Junction Pvt. Ltd, JetSynthesys’ digital entertainment venture, the partnership and capital infusion will help the company build the ecosystem further, strengthen existing forms of entertainment and also create newer formats.
With a concerted focus across gaming, digital entertainment, JetSynthesys has witnessed significant growth with global publishing partnerships such as WWE, Square Enix and Hollywood film Passengers and Floyd Mayweather.
Most recently, the company, in a bid to build esports at the grassroot level in India recently acquired Chennai-based Skyesports to form Jet Skyesports Gaming Pvt. Ltd.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...