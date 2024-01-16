Wonderla Holidays Ltd has announced that Gaurav Sondhi has joined the company as its Vice President of Sales.

He brings over 12 years of dynamic experience, including his recent role as the Head of Partnerships and Alliances at Zomato Entertainment Limited.

In his new capacity at Wonderla, Gaurav will be at the forefront of driving transformative initiatives in institutional sales, reshaping sales strategy, focusing on market expansion, team leadership, B2B network growth and strategic partnerships, the company has said in its stock exchange filing.

The company’s stock closed at ₹905.05 on the NSE, down by 0.99 per cent on January 16.