- March 19, 2024 07:48
Stocks in focus today: Tata Sons to sell 0.6% stake in TCS for over ₹9,300 crore
Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, will be selling 2.34 crore shares or 0.65 per cent equity of Tata Consultancy Services through a block deal for ₹9,362.3 crore ($1.13 billion).
According to the term sheet, seen by businessline, the floor price of the deal has been fixed at ₹4,001 a share, a discount of 3.65 per cent to the closing price of TCS today. The deal will likely take place on Tuesday, sources said. JP Morgan and Citigroup are joint book runners to the deal.
According to the December-end filing, Tata Sons holds a 72.38 per cent stake in TCS.
- March 19, 2024 07:38
Share market live news: Listing of Popular Vehicles and Services Limited on 19th March, 2024
Symbol: PVSL
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544144
ISIN: INE772T01024
Face Value: ₹2
Issued Price: ₹295 per share
- March 19, 2024 07:30
Stock market live news: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 19-March-2024
• ABFRL
• BALRAMPUR
• BHEL
• BIOCON
• HINDCOPPER
• MANAPPURAM
• NATIONALUM
• PEL
• RBLBANK
• SAIL
• TATACHEM
• ZEEL
- March 19, 2024 07:22
Market live news: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC promoters to offload 10% via OFS
The promoters of Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company will sell up to 10 per cent through offer-for-sale (OFS) to meet market regulator SEBI’s regulation on the minimum public shareholding.
The OFS will start for non-retail and retail investors on Tuesday and Wednesday. The floor price, which has been fixed at ₹450 a share, is at 5 per cent discount to the closing price of ₹475 on Monday.
- March 19, 2024 07:10
Broker’s call: YES Securities| Hindalco (Buy)
“We initiate coverage on Hindalco Industries with a bullish Buy rating based on its steadfast focus on downstream businesses for Aluminium and Copper, emphasis on cost optimisation projects to ensure global competitiveness, sustainably strong earnings outlook in the light of upcoming capex and a discernible bottoming out of global Aluminium prices.” Read more.
- March 19, 2024 07:08
Stock market live news: Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail files DRHP with SEBI for IPO
Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail, a value fashion retailer, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator SEBI to raise funds from a public issue.
The proposed initial public offering (IPO), with a face value of ₹5 per equity share, will be a mix of fresh issue of up to ₹185 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of up to around 1.69 crore shares by the promoter group and other selling shareholders. The size of the IPO is undisclosed.
- March 19, 2024 07:03
Stocks in news| Infosys: Narayana Murthy gifts shares worth over ₹240 crore to 4-month-old grandson Ekagrah
Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has gifted shares worth over ₹240 crore to his four-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty.
According to the exchange filing, the 77-year-old IT veteran said that he transferred 0.04 per cent stake or 15 lakh shares, to his grandson in an off-market transaction on Friday.
Following this, Murthy’s holding in Infosys dropped from 0.40 per cent to 0.36 per cent.
- March 19, 2024 06:56
Stock market live news: Major US listed stocks result calendar 19.03.2024
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Pre market) (Sector- Entertainment)
Core & Main, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
- March 19, 2024 06:55
Global markets| Economic Calendar – 19.03.2024
TENT JAPAN BOJ Monetary Policy (Expected: -0.10% versus Previous: - 0.10%)
TENT JAPAN BOJ Press Conference
15:30 EURO German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Expected: 20.6 versus Previous: 19.9)
18:00 U.S. Building Permits (Expected: 1.50M versus Previous: 1.47M)
- March 19, 2024 06:51
Share market live news: Day trading guide for March 19, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- March 19, 2024 06:50
Stock to buy today: InterGlobe Aviation
The outlook is bullish for InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo). The stock has been moving up over the last three days. It has begun the week on a positive note by rising over a per cent on Monday.
The 21-Day Moving Average is giving good support over the last two days. This support is at ₹3,155 now. The price action over the last two days indicates the presence of strong buyers near this support level.
- March 19, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates: Stocks in Asia muted ahead of BOJ rate decision
Asian shares traded within tight ranges as investors prepared for a potentially historic rate decision in Japan that’s expected to end the world’s last negative rates regime, per a Bloomberg report.
South Korean equities slightly fell, while Japanese and Australian stocks were mostly flat. Contracts for Hong Kong and US shares pointed to losses. That followed Monday’s tech-led rebound on Wall Street ahead of a raft of other central-bank decisions this week from the US to the UK, the report added.
