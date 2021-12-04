Working from home isn’t going to go away post Covid: Anand Mahindra

"Remote work is here to stay," according to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra took to social media to share his views on the future of work. In response to the news of Tech Mahindra's acquisition of work at home customer experience management solutions provider Activus, Mahindra said that some form of hybrid work culture is likely to stay post the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Working from home isn’t going to go away post Covid. Some form of hybrid work culture will endure. This alliance will help us make the WFH experience unique," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Tech Mahindra on Friday announced that it has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Activus Connect, a provider of work at home customer experience management solutions.

Tech Mahindra will pay total consideration of up to $62 million including earnouts in cash.

"The acquisition will bolster Tech Mahindra’s capabilities in emerging workplace solutions and strengthen end-to-end CX portfolio," the company said in an official release.

"The acquisition will augment Tech Mahindra’s position as a leading digital transformation enabler in the Work at Home Customer Experience Management domain," it said.

Additionally, the IT major will leverage Activus Connect’s customisable omni-channels and AI-powered compliance analytics platform, SmartVirtual to render a secure cloud-based ecosystem of technologies, analytics, and virtual management practices.

"This will enable friendly, smart, efficient, and effective outcomes for consumers across the globe," it said.