Working from home isn’t going to go away post Covid: Anand Mahindra

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
"Remote work is here to stay," according to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.
Mahindra took to social media to share his views on the future of work. In response to the news of Tech Mahindra's acquisition of work at home customer experience management solutions provider Activus, Mahindra said that some form of hybrid work culture is likely to stay post the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Working from home isn’t going to go away post Covid. Some form of hybrid work culture will endure. This alliance will help us make the WFH experience unique," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.
Tech Mahindra on Friday announced that it has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Activus Connect, a provider of work at home customer experience management solutions.
Tech Mahindra will pay total consideration of up to $62 million including earnouts in cash.
"The acquisition will bolster Tech Mahindra’s capabilities in emerging workplace solutions and strengthen end-to-end CX portfolio," the company said in an official release.
"The acquisition will augment Tech Mahindra’s position as a leading digital transformation enabler in the Work at Home Customer Experience Management domain," it said.
Additionally, the IT major will leverage Activus Connect’s customisable omni-channels and AI-powered compliance analytics platform, SmartVirtual to render a secure cloud-based ecosystem of technologies, analytics, and virtual management practices.
"This will enable friendly, smart, efficient, and effective outcomes for consumers across the globe," it said.
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...