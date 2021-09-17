Companies

‘Working on WHO listing for Covaxin’

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 17, 2021

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

The clinical trial data of Covaxin were compiled and available in June

Bharat Biotech International is working ‘diligently’ on obtaining Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, from the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the earliest.

Bharat Biotech’s intranasal shot can be a booster dose to vaccination programme

The clinical trial data of Covaxin were compiled and available in June. “All the data were submitted for EUL application to WHO in July,’’ the Hyderabad-based company said on Friday. Bharat Biotech has also responded to the clarifications sought by WHO and is awaiting further feedback.

“As a responsible manufacturer with several WHO pre-qualified vaccines, we do not find it appropriate to speculate or comment on approval process and its timeliness,’’ the company said, adding that it was continuing to work diligently on obtaining WHO EUL for Covaxin “at the earliest.’’

Published on September 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

WHO
vaccines and immunisation
medicine
Covid-19
bharat biotech
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like