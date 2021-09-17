‘Working on WHO listing for Covaxin’

Bharat Biotech International is working ‘diligently’ on obtaining Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, from the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the earliest.

Bharat Biotech’s intranasal shot can be a booster dose to vaccination programme

The clinical trial data of Covaxin were compiled and available in June. “All the data were submitted for EUL application to WHO in July,’’ the Hyderabad-based company said on Friday. Bharat Biotech has also responded to the clarifications sought by WHO and is awaiting further feedback.

“As a responsible manufacturer with several WHO pre-qualified vaccines, we do not find it appropriate to speculate or comment on approval process and its timeliness,’’ the company said, adding that it was continuing to work diligently on obtaining WHO EUL for Covaxin “at the earliest.’’