Tata Group-led Air India has rerouted its flights headed to Europe as well as the east coast of the US and Canada via the Red Sea route due to the growing military hostilities involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, industry sources told businessline.

As per sources, the latest development, coupled with the closure of Pakistan’s airspace, has led the airline to use the Red Sea route.

“Under the given circumstances, the airline is using the western India route to Europe via the Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Egyptian airspace, and overflying Greece to reach Europe,” sources told businessline.

“These flights do not need to be fuelled at a technical stop. They can directly fly to Europe from airports in western India. However, direct flights from north India will need to refuel at domestic airports located in the western region.”

At present, Air India connects 10 European destinations with direct flights from India by operating over 100 frequencies per week.*

The biggest European market for the airline is the UK, where it operates over 60 flight frequencies per week. Besides, some of Air India’s onward flights from Delhi to the US and Canada now require refuelling at Vienna.

However, Air India flights between Delhi and New York (JFK) and New Jersey (Newark) on its flagship A350 aircraft continue to operate non-stop.

Conversely, some of the inbound flights from the West Coast of the US and Canada are making fuel stops in Kolkata.

On Sunday, when hostilities increased due to the entry of the US in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, Air India said it will be “progressively avoiding the use of certain airspace over the Persian Gulf in the coming days”.

The airline said that it has opted instead for alternative paths for flights to destinations including the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

“This adjustment may lead to extended flight durations for these services, as well as for select flights to and from Europe and North America,” an Air India spokesperson said on Sunday.

“Air India is in continuous consultation with our external security advisors and is vigilantly monitoring the evolving situation, ready to implement additional measures, if required, to uphold the safety and integrity of our operations.”

At present, the airline is operating a curtailed schedule for its long- and ultra-long-haul flights owing to safety checks in its wide-body fleet until July 15, 2025.

These reductions were effected from 21 June 2025 and last until at least 15 July 2025.

Air India recently attributed disruptions in its international operations to several factors, including geopolitical tensions in West Asia, night curfews in European and East Asian airspaces, enhanced safety inspections, and a cautious approach by its engineering staff and pilots.

These factors led to 83 flight cancellations over a six-day period.

Consequently, Air India decided to administer a 15 per cent reduction in its international services on wide-body aircraft for the next few weeks.

Published on June 23, 2025