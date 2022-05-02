hamburger

The scorch & sizzle of heat waves

Parvathi Benu | Updated on: May 02, 2022
A man shields his face from the heat while riding a bicycle in New Delhi.

India just saw the hottest April in the last 122 years, with temperatures touching 47 degrees in several cities. As we grapple with the heat, let’s take a look at heat waves in the past and their implications

