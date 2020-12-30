14 States onboard DPIIT’s single window system

As many as fourteen States have given their consent to be part of the single window clearance system and the investment clearance cell that the Centre hopes to launch in April 2021 to provide all requisite clearances to investors at one point, a government official has said.

“The participation of a large number of States at the initial stages in the single window platform being worked out will make the exercise meaningful as clearances at the State level are an important part of the entire exercise,” the official said.

The 14 States already on board include Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka.

The Department of Policy for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is driving the exercise of building the single window system of clearances for investors and trying to get all stakeholders together.

“We are hopeful that more States would join the platform and discussions between officials from the DPIIT and various States is an on-going exercise,” the official said.

One-stop digi portal

DPIIT hopes to launch the technology-driven single window clearance system for investors by April 15 which would save investors the trouble of filling in multiple applications across different portals.

The centralised Investment Clearance Cell, which is being set up as part of the single window mechanism, will be a one-stop digital national portal that integrates the existing clearance systems of various Ministries/Departments of the government and will have a single, unified application form.

It would provide end-to-end facilitation support, including pre-investment advisory, information related to land banks and facilitating clearances at Central and state level.

The cell will allow digital access to regulators, policymakers and facilitators at one point irrespective of their geographical location and also provide time-bound approvals and a real-time status update to investors.

Most importantly, it will enable the potential investor to interact with all the ministries whose approvals are required, in the Central government as well as in the States.

As many States such as Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu, and some Central Ministries and Departments, already have their own single window clearance mechanisms, the DPIIT’s pan-India single window system will work on integrating them without disrupting their existing IT portals, the official said.