Agri scientists warn Telangana farmers against excessive fertiliser usage

Agricultural scientists have asked the farmers in Telangana not to go for an indiscriminate spray of chemical fertilisers. Scientists belonging to the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) have cautioned that excessive application of fertilisers could pollute the water resources around the fields.

Excessive application of chemical fertilisers would not do any help the crops. “There is no need for the application of phosphorous or other phosphorous-containing complex fertilisers in the middle of the season as the soils contains enough phosphorous levels,” the University has said in an advisory.

The advisory comes in the wake of huge scarcity for urea and other fertilisers following the delay of rains in the Kharif season. The State witnessed massive shortfall of urea with farmers thronging the input outlets in different parts.

“If you use more urea than the required amount, it would lead to excessive vegetation of the crop. This could impact on flowering and the yield. Besides, it could trigger growth and spread of pests and insects,” it warned.