German sportswear major adidas said that Vijay Chauhan will take over the position of General Manager for India effective August 1, 2025. He will be overseeing operations in India based out of the Gurugram office.

He succeeds Neelendra Singh, who will be stepping down after more than two decades with the company, it added.

Chauhan will rejoin adidas from his most recent role as SVP International at American Eagle Outfitters in New York. He has an industry experience of over 25 years across the sporting goods and fashion lifestyle brands. He first joined adidas in 1999 and during his tenure he served in leadership roles including VP of Retail/Franchise for SEAPAC and General Manager of Thailand.

Dave Thomas, Managing Director adidas Emerging Markets said: “We’re grateful to Neel for his strong leadership of the India business over the past six years, during which he significantly strengthened adidas’ brand presence, accelerated business growth, and deepened our connection with consumers across India. We also look forward to welcoming Vijay back to the three stripes. With his strong commercial acumen and growth mindset, I’m confident he will continue to drive the adidas brand and business forward in India.”

Under Mishra’s leadership, adidas India made remarkable progress, notably establishing cricket as a high-impact category for the brand. He played a pivotal role in transforming the cricket jersey culture in India, driving brand affinity and commercial success, the company noted.

Neelendra will remain in his role until August 2025 to ensure a seamless transition.

Published on June 24, 2025