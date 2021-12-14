Andhra Pradesh, FAO pact for sustainable agriculture

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations has signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Government to train the farmers in good farm management practices and sustainable agricultural methods.

The Technical Cooperation Project, which was signed by the two sides in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, seeks to expose the farmers, scientists and officials of the Agriculture Department to the new technological tools.

“The FAO also agreed to support the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RKBs),” a Government statement said.