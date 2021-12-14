Agri Business

Andhra Pradesh, FAO pact for sustainable agriculture

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 14, 2021

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations has signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Government to train the farmers in good farm management practices and sustainable agricultural methods.

The Technical Cooperation Project, which was signed by the two sides in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, seeks to expose the farmers, scientists and officials of the Agriculture Department to the new technological tools.

“The FAO also agreed to support the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RKBs),” a Government statement said.

Published on December 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

agriculture
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like