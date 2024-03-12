The Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee has granted the registration for indigenous manufacturing of the herbicide “Fomesafen Technical 95 per cent weight by weight (w/w)“ to one of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL) - Best Crop Science Pvt Ltd.

A media statement said Fomesafen, a selective herbicide, offers a versatile solution for farmers across India. With its unique formulation, Fomesafen provides control of broadleaf weeds, grasses and sedges in soyabeans. Its applications can be pre-plant, pre-emergence or post-emergence, making it highly adaptable to different farming practices.

Weed control

It said that the selective nature of Fomesafen ensures effective weed control while minimising harm to desirable crops. Absorbed by leaves and roots, Fomesafen exhibits limited translocation in the phloem, ensuring targeted effectiveness. This characteristic makes it an ideal choice for farmers looking to optimise crop health and productivity while maintaining sustainability.

The statement said that this registration highlights BAL’s commitment to agricultural innovation and its dedication to equipping farmers with effective tools to improve their crop yields and resilience.

