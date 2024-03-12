Former director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) S Ayyappan said fisheries are central to the blue economy, a concept promoting sustainable ocean development.

A recipient of the Padma Shri for his work in the field of science and engineering, Ayyappan spoke at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) after receiving an honorary fellowship from the Marine Biological Association of India (MBAI). CMFRI Director and MBAI President A Gopalakrishnan presented the award to Ayyappan.

“Fish, fishers, and fisheries are key areas that require focused attention. Fisheries sector plays a crucial role in ensuring food and nutritional security as well as the livelihood of millions of fishermen in the country,” he said.

Emphasising the critical role of fisheries research in enhancing food production, he urged scientists to focus on safeguarding the livelihoods of fishermen and strengthening India’s food production system. With regard to the challenges of climate change and marine pollution, he underlined the need for research to prioritise solutions to these issues.

He said the investment in research is returned to society many fold in terms of societal benefits. Appreciating CMFRI’s research efforts, he called for continued innovation and collaboration in the field.

He also emphasised the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-based tools in future research.

Ayyappan was DG of ICAR and Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) during 2010-16.

