BIPA bats for combination bio-pesticides

The Bio-Agri Input Producers Association (BIPA), which represents a small but growing number of small and medium companies that is supporting the burgeoning organic farming, felt that the country needs to allow combination bio-pesticides to promote residue-free agri produce.
The combination bio-pesticides are considered safe to the consumers and the environment as compared the conventional pesticides, it contends.
BIPA Joint Secretary John Peter said that combination bio-pesticides would give the farmers a superior bio-efficacy to the farmers as compared to standalone bio-pesticides.
“They reduce the chances of pesticide residues in the harvested produce when integrated appropriately with conventional pesticides, thus ensuring increased agriculture commodity exports,” he told Business Line.
Besides, the combination bio-pesticides are safe for humans, animals, the environment and non-targeted beneficial organisms.
BIPA President K R K Reddy said that soil health was completely eroded in the country due to the excessive use of chemical pesticides and fertilisers.
“It is very difficult to revive the soils. It would require years of work to help the soil regain its vitality. How to increase productivity, and how to produce quality output are the two important challenges in front of us,” he said.
“Several parts of the country are reporting severe soil stress. We are hearing reports of salinity in soils. If left unattended to, soils would lose their fertility,” he said.
“Generating three centimetres of topsoil takes 1,000 years, and if current rates of degradation continue all of the world’s topsoil could be gone within 60 years,” he said.
The BIPA will organise a two-day Bio-Agri Conference in Hyderabad beginning October 28 with the theme ‘Bio Innovations for Regenerative Agriculture’.
The conference will deliberate on topics like – Biological Crop Nutrition - Current Status and the Way Forward; Biological Crop Protection - Emerging Trends; and Predators, Parasites and Pollinators for better Crop Protection.
