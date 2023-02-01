Extra-long staple cotton, a niche produce greatly in demand in the textile industry, received a major boost with a slew of measures announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for enhanced output.

“We will adopt a cluster-based and value chain approach through public-private partnerships (PPP) to enhance the productivity of extra-long staple cotton,” she said.

“This will mean collaboration between farmers, the State governments, and industry for input supplies, extension services, and market linkages,” she said.

What is ELS cotton?

Extra-long cotton, better known as ELS cotton in industry circles, is used in high-quality ring-spun yarns.

It is mostly used in loom yarns, high-end fabrics, and sewing thread.

Though a major cotton producer, India lags in production of ELS cotton, forcing it to depend on imports. The textile industry has, for long, asked the government to make efforts to increase the availability of ELS cotton to lower the cost of textile production.

The industry had, however, expected much more from the Government to bolster the sector, which is battling poor returns and decreasing yields.

“We wanted the government to announce measures to promote research. We, however, will wait for the finer details of the announcement made in the Budget,” a senior industry veteran said.

M Prabhakara Rao, President of the National Seed Association of India (NSAI), welcomed the announcement and said there is huge potential for ELS cotton in India.

“We have seeds available for ELS. We have represented to announce measures to promote ELS,” he said.