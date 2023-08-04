The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute has taken part in a pioneering project of the Fisheries Department to deploy artificial reefs (AR) in a total of 3,477 fishing villages in the country with the objective of promoting sustainable fisheries and livelihood.

As part of this ambitious project, a nationwide campaign has been launched in association with respective State governments and the technical support of the CMFRI, starting from Kerala where AR is proposed in 220 villages.

In the first phase of the implementation of the project, five pre-stakeholder workshops were conducted for 42 villages in Thiruvananthapuram, providing a platform to educate and engage village-level fishermen leaders about the potential of AR in transforming the marine fishing landscape.

An artificial reef is a sheltered human-built structure, placed on the sea bed as a substitute for natural habitats. With a fixed scientific design, it functions as a self-sustaining production system on the sea bed.

The project is under the Prime Minister’s Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme, with 60 per cent funding from the Centre and 4 per cent from the State governments.

Project outcome

According to CMFRI, a 17 to 30 per cent increase in the fishery was observed from the locations where the reefs were already deployed. The technology has been deployed in 132 locations with a total area of 3.7 lakh sq m across the country, including Kerala under the leadership of CMFRI.

For the last few years, the CMFRI has been successfully undertaking the installation of artificial reefs in the coastal waters of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala on an experimental basis under the leadership of Dr Joe K Kizhakudan, Principal Scientist. The positive outcome of the project in terms of enhanced fish availability to the small-scale fishers at lower operation costs was instrumental in prompting the Central government to expand the technology across the country.

CMFRI has developed protocols for site selection, design, fabrication, deployment and impact assessment of this innovative technology, said A Gopalakrishnan, its Director.

He cited its benefits, pointing out that artificial reefs would help restore the marine environment and boost coastal fish production. It will discourage bottom trawling in the near shore areas, helping the marine environment to regenerate and the small-scale fishers to get a higher catch, he added.

CMFRI said that over 300 species co-exist in a settled AR habitat. The commercial varieties being attracted to the AR include breams, groupers, snappers, perches, cobia, sea bass, rabbit fishes, silver biddies, seer fish, barracuda, mackerel, trevallies, queen fishes etc.

Joe K Kizhakudan said that promoting this technology would empower small and artisanal fishers by improving their income and livelihood. Consequent stakeholder workshops will be completed in all the maritime states by the end of this month.