Cereals Prices

as on : 03-09-2020 02:00:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Agra(UP)20.00NC1266.9016301620-13.30
Shamli(UP)9.00-18.18852.0015751575-
Achnera(UP)6.00-14.29589.7016301630-12.83
Mathura(UP)6.0033.33941.5016201625-12.90
Sindhanur(Kar)5.0066.678.0028002420-
Aligarh(UP)5.00-28.571636.5015001500-21.05
Lalitpur(UP)4.5028.57249.7016001640-8.83
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20328.6016101620-5.29
Charra(UP)3.50-12.51140.9015001500-21.05
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.0066.67649.9011301111-38.59
Lalsot(Raj)2.80-50.88336.0011501135-29.88
Saharanpur(UP)2.50-16.67195.5015501580-17.55
Rasda(UP)2.50NC191.9017201740-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.2046.67144.8015551570-17.51
Shikohabad(UP)2.00-20116.0017001700-12.82
Rura(UP)1.00NC256.1016001600-5.88
Lucknow(UP)0.90-252027.001780170024.48
HybridCumbu
Sindhanur(Kar)79.0092.681596.0018001910-4.76
Manvi(Kar)25.00-32.431180.001800188756.52
Rajkot(Guj)9.2041.54661.9028252450-7.38
Tasgaon(Mah)3.00-10.003370--
Mangrol(Guj)2.9038.119.1026502800-11.67
Savarkundla(Guj)1.20-55.5619.2021252613-1.16
Patharia(Mah)1.00NC2.0024003311-
Manalurpet(TN)0.90-43.75128.7016391819-23.73
Maize
Kannauj(UP)1550.00-3.1221816.0011851180-40.75
Sangli(Miraj)(Mah)568.0028.516195.0014351415-43.17
Farukhabad(UP)265.00-18.4612651.5011501150-43.63
Gondal(UP)254.001.631910.8016301630-2.40
Jahangirabad(UP)120.0010048257.0021502250-12.24
Sirsaganj(UP)111.20-19.546223.4011201100-45.37
Mohamadabad(UP)102.00-7.274876.1011601170-32.75
Jahangirabad(UP)100.0085.196358.5012101240-42.38
Kasganj(UP)100.00-37.514155.2011501140-41.92
Etah(UP)90.00-30.775830.0011301150-40.84
Gangoh(UP)85.006438.464950.60217024350.23
Ujhani(UP)80.30-12.244548.7011001100-42.11
Honnali(Kar)76.0010021873.0013301360-33.50
Santhesargur(Kar)74.00-56.731800.00940900-37.33
Khair(UP)50.0042.8618951.0021002350-35.38
Kalipur(WB)48.00-17.243095.00181518153.71
Bilsi(UP)47.00-44.715369.0011001100-41.18
Khair(UP)45.00-251485.0011001100-43.01
Sambhal(UP)45.00-101174.009501000-50.00
Nanjangud(Kar)38.0065.224420.0018001800-21.74
Hapur(UP)35.0040375.5012501300-
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00-25.532658.002430126051.88
Gondal(UP)32.50-1.523804.00180018004.96
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)32.0018.522925.2011701170-42.36
Wazirganj(UP)32.001001017.0011001090-
Kustagi(Kar)31.0024908.0011001100-46.60
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC1297.5011201120-35.63
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.2983665.001720172024.64
Sahiyapur(UP)30.002005480.00171517502.39
Mainpuri(UP)28.00-28.211571.7011501150-
Charra(UP)25.008.71300.6011701150-42.22
Achnera(UP)23.00-4.173676.0022302250-
Chorichora(UP)23.0053.331426.0016451740-4.36
Soharatgarh(UP)22.507.142254.60169017001.20
Manalurpet(TN)21.30-68.44231.2012531215-23.08
Sitapur(UP)21.00-4.5529334.101700170012.58
Haathras(UP)20.00-203427.9010901150-49.30
Villupuram(TN)13.505.47386.8012481203-20.86
Honnali(Kar)12.00NC2792.0017301710-3.89
Khalilabad(UP)12.00-201916.00186018505.68
Bhehjoi(UP)12.00-11.11167.0010251025-29.31
Shikohabad(UP)10.00100343.5011301025-44.33
Charama(Cht)8.00-8013012.70147515255.36
Raibareilly(UP)8.0023.082730.0016301650-12.60
Kallakurichi(TN)7.00-651878.9014491382-41.15
Aligarh(UP)7.00-8099534.0026002700-26.76
Devariya(UP)7.00NC1104.0016601700NC
Narharpur(Cht)6.00-403398.70147515255.36
Agra(UP)6.00201023.5011201140-44.55
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC274.0010601030-26.90
Sandila(UP)5.0056.256568.2017301710-
Lalganj(UP)4.50NC2733.8016252300-7.14
Lakhanpuri(Cht)4.00-33.332623.00147515255.36
Bahraich(UP)3.2023.08691.00175017400.57
Kalol(Guj)3.00-25277.0015001500-3.23
Buland Shahr(UP)3.0020724.7012001245-41.03
Sandila(UP)3.0020417.6011301130-
Khurja(UP)2.50-75571.5012101244-40.54
Atrauli(UP)2.00NC140.6011501140-36.81
Rura(UP)2.00-201500.1017531755-0.96
Lucknow(UP)1.70NC1952.6013301300-31.79
Jaunpur(UP)1.50-2533.4017001730-1.45
Jayas(UP)1.40-73.083621.9015601560-15.22
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC118.00165016503.13
Budalur(TN)1.00NC29250.7819001900NC
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chikkamagalore(Kar)20.00-42.8698.0020002000-
Kadur(Kar)18.00-67.27309.0019001800-
Arasikere(Kar)6.00-80.651185.0017001910-15.00

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 03, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.