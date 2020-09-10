Cereals Prices

as on : 10-09-2020 07:29:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)80.0045.451741.0017251750-6.76
Bellary(Kar)32.00357.14726.1025552587-41.12
Barhaj(UP)25.00252505.2017501760-2.23
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)15.2083.13258.1011101150-
Ghaziabad(UP)10.00-37.5638.8015251580-
Mahoba(UP)8.10-5.81320.6015651530-14.01
Mathura(UP)8.0060954.5016001618-13.98
Achnera(UP)7.00-12.5604.7016401625-12.77
Aligarh(UP)7.00-12.51657.5015001500-21.05
Shamli(UP)7.00-12.5867.0015701555-
Charra(UP)4.80-7.691154.6015001500-20.42
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20342.6016501620-10.33
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-20262.7016001600-9.35
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-12.5474.6017351740-4.93
Firozabad(UP)3.50-12.5324.2015401525-11.75
Rura(UP)3.00100260.6016001600NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.20NC149.2015551565-18.59
Kopaganj(UP)2.00-9.09110.7017401740-4.66
Saharanpur(UP)2.00100200.0015501565-17.55
Lalsot(Raj)1.5066.67338.4011151120-32.01
Allahabad(UP)1.50NC87.7018001825NC
Etawah(UP)1.50-16.67320.6016501645-12.70
Raath(UP)1.50-50262.6012501305-
Rasda(UP)1.50-6.25197.0017401740-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.4040653.1011101126-38.33
Lucknow(UP)1.40-6.672030.501730174020.98
Jalaun(UP)1.303043.1013501380-14.07
Choubepur(UP)1.202036.6018251840-0.27
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-60119.5016251625-15.36
Chitwadagaon(UP)1.00-66.6751.5018001800-
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC68.7015851540-
Muskara(UP)0.80-20270.3014151440-17.97
Fatehabad(UP)0.60-25225.0014001420-24.32
HybridCumbu
Thirukovilur(TN)350.00600426.0014431316-32.85
Mumbai(Mah)69.00-34.291419.0034004100-10.53
Gundlupet(Kar)32.00-32.001080--
Manvi(Kar)17.00-321197.001850180076.19
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-501025.0019402050-17.80
Pune(Mah)13.00333.3343.00465047508.14
Rajkot(Guj)9.00-2.17670.9025552825-12.65
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)7.00-7.001146--46.10
Bellary(Kar)6.00-25331.9012631457-30.64
Amreli(Guj)3.50288.897.7025851975-
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)3.002005.0012753201-
Paithan(Mah)2.00-2.001875--
Partur(Mah)2.00-2.001651--
Kaij(Mah)2.00-88.2422.009711411-
Vankaner(Guj)1.70183.3391.4025002850-16.67
Siddhpur(Guj)1.43150.8833.2541924437-17.84
Jasdan(Guj)1.00-8012.0021252900-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC44.0022002300NC
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-8043.0019001871-20.73
Gangapur(Mah)1.00-297.801645--
Kota(Raj)1.002546.3014101551-
Visnagar(Guj)0.60-97.73174.2038754037-
Maize
Kannauj(UP)1000.00-35.4822816.0011801185-41.00
Mandya(Kar)577.00197.4225178.0016501620-
Mulakalacheruvu(Mah)352.0036.961166.0024102410-
Kolar(Kar)305.0045.241707.00194619088.78
Sangli(Miraj)(Mah)261.00-48.827491.0014251435-43.56
Gondal(UP)258.004.4532673.3016301630-2.40
Kasganj(UP)222.00-35.0915019.2011501140-42.50
Etah(UP)160.006.676270.0011201140-42.56
Sainthia(WB)154.001.32991.001830183037.59
Dahod(Guj)141.10-22.1310065.4018752000-8.54
Mohamadabad(UP)125.004.175247.1011701160-35.71
Rampurhat(WB)120.00-11.761048.001830183026.21
Santhesargur(Kar)110.00115.691961.00950950-40.63
Channagiri(Kar)106.0041.334219.002200181022.22
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)105.70-45.5755406.2012861315-13.11
Pipriya(Cht)100.00-82.242147.0014351437-18.00
Khair(UP)100.00185.711620.0011001150-43.01
Garhshankar(Saila Khurd)(Pun)88.00-88.00750--
Kandi(WB)85.0013.333488.00185018502.78
Gangoh(UP)80.006.675195.6021302160-1.62
Shikaripura(Kar)72.0035.8515046.0013001300-43.48
Basti(UP)70.00-12.55942.5016501750-1.79
Katwa(WB)68.00-15.531571.5018151815-
Kalipur(WB)62.0010.713213.00181518153.71
Budalur(TN)61.8639.729387.8219001900NC
Ammoor(TN)61.84-142848.3213551248-21.68
Kota(Raj)59.001080101788.6023001335NC
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)59.00-24.361616.0018151815-
Wazirganj(UP)58.0065.711139.0010901080-
Sirsaganj(UP)56.80-9.556478.5011251110-44.44
Memari(WB)53.0026.19324.00181518153.71
Srirangapattana(Kar)51.00-53.643804.001850170019.35
Kasdol(Cht)50.00256044.00135013503.85
Bhurkoni(Cht)50.00-58.501470-5.00
Kamlaganj(UP)49.70-33.024191.3010501050-42.62
Charama(Cht)48.00-47.2513191.7015501525-1.59
Mumbai(Mah)48.009.09738.0021002100-25.00
Khair(UP)45.00NC19041.0020002100-38.46
Hanagal(Kar)41.00-83.7932022.0012501250-50.00
Gondal(UP)40.5017.393915.50180018005.26
Madhoganj(UP)40.5030.657262.0011651150-40.71
Shikohabad(UP)40.00233.33395.5011251175-44.44
Choubepur(UP)39.501.282467.8512101200-37.63
Udumalpet(TN)39.45318.79441.4114801470-31.16
Raichur(Kar)39.0056115.0013751280-
Balodabazar(Cht)37.30224.352588.1013801400-
Lakhimpur(UP)37.00-262795.0012801260-20.50
Honnali(Kar)36.00-93.6322474.0013301350-36.67
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00-22.222148.0013651550-32.59
Dahod(Guj)34.30-32.213527.5013901395-9.15
Hanagal(Kar)34.00NC8958.0015001400-6.25
Madhoganj(UP)30.50-24.6946733.5017051720-2.57
Lakhimpur(UP)30.005083755.001710174023.02
Dhule(Mah)28.00100535.0011351160-
Charra(UP)27.00NC1384.6011001150-45.00
Sitapur(UP)27.00-6.929390.101700171013.33
Vyra(Guj)25.41353.75525.1415451562-
Hapur(UP)25.00-28.57400.5012501250-
Partaval(UP)25.00-20.63992.0016701665-0.30
Mainpuri(UP)25.00-13.791655.7011301120-
Achnera(UP)24.00-22.583731.0022602250-
Modasa(Guj)22.50136.84186.7012281250-39.36
Ramanujganj(Cht)20.00-201733.4017101710-
Baloda(Janjgir Campus)(Cht)20.00566.6723.0015001450-
Muradabad(UP)20.00-33.331382.5011301120-38.59
Haathras(UP)20.0033.333472.9010851085-50.90
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-602763.50165017006.45
Kalna(WB)19.50-4.88390.0018151815-
Gundlupet(Kar)19.009078.0010501500-
Vellore(TN)17.54-41.86509.3414101300-11.88
Sahiyapur(UP)17.00-155557.0016601690-4.32
Bhehjoi(UP)16.50NC200.0010251025-29.31
Katghora(Cht)16.20-74.0478.6026251150-
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-6.25566.8012701270-
Khalilabad(UP)14.0016.671930.00185018604.82
Takhatpur(Cht)13.4032.6719922.8014001400-6.67
Sorabha(Kar)13.0085.712099.0016001600-
Soharatgarh(UP)13.00-18.752303.60188016708.05
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)13.0030181.0017001720-7.61
Raibareilly(UP)12.5056.252762.5016351625-11.62
Annur(TN)12.00-5.88124.0116001650-36.00
Aligarh(UP)12.0033.3399563.0023002400-35.03
Sikandraraau(UP)12.00140300.0010601075-26.90
Gorakhpur(UP)12.00-33.33941.5016501665-
Chorichora(UP)12.00-7.691451.0016301645-5.23
Kustagi(Kar)11.00-64.52919.0012001100-41.75
Pathalgaon(Cht)10.00-66.67366.5018001800-
Surajpur(Cht)10.00-67.324147.90184018403.66
Sandila(UP)10.001506586.2017101730-
Farukhabad(UP)9.60-92.3212971.1011601140-42.57
Pratapgarh(Raj)9.50-9.501092--
Narharpur(Cht)9.00-35.713431.7015501525-1.59
Nawabganj(UP)9.0028.57281.60180018005.88
Utraula(UP)9.005.88626.5016501630-
Sambalpur(Cht)8.50-72.4523.3012001200-
Bahraich(UP)8.00-4.7617141.8016501620-6.78
Thiryagadurgam(TN)7.50-50274.5013801493-23.25
Bharthna(UP)7.0027.27149.8011801200-39.18
Dewas(MP)6.909.5213.2010501750-
Cheyyar(TN)6.86-65.587517.5413101240-23.57
Korar(Cht)6.50-76.79116.6012001200-
Devariya(UP)6.00NC1124.0016501670-0.60
Khatra(WB)6.00-50329.10181518153.71
Kheragarh(Cht)5.80-89.81122.7013001400-
Narayanpur(Cht)5.5030.95185.00900900-
Lalganj(UP)5.4028.572748.8016251625-7.14
Kalol(Guj)5.0066.67282.00157515001.61
Dhansura(Guj)5.0042.8620.0012601225-42.73
Kaij(Mah)5.004006.0011751851-
Ulundurpettai(TN)5.00-16.67145.2014191319-38.14
Pratapgarh(UP)5.00-16.67387.5016601640-5.14
Jasvantnagar(UP)5.00253994.0011401150-40.00
Sandila(UP)5.00108.33427.5011001120-
Sambalpur(Cht)4.00-92.26156.3014501500-
Malur(Kar)4.00-4.001665--
Kalvan(Mah)4.00-98.03707.0011511877-44.15
Pratapgarh(UP)4.0014.29125.0017101700-
Ariyalur Market(TN)3.51-21.6539.4913511421-
Ballia(UP)3.50-41.6799.50173017400.58
Buland Shahr(UP)3.50-22.22732.7011451205-44.69
Rura(UP)3.50401506.1017531753-0.96
Jayas(UP)3.1072.223628.8015601560-14.52
Lakhanpuri(Cht)3.00-66.672645.0015501525-1.59
Bellary(Kar)3.00-25479.8014121311-38.61
Kallakurichi(TN)3.00-701893.9014931443-39.90
Khurja(UP)3.0020581.0011461187-43.69
Balrampur(UP)3.00NC151.7016801700-2.61
Kota(Raj)2.60-48101788.6012501335-45.65
Atrauli(UP)2.5025147.6011351155-37.64
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67163.7014001425-24.73
Lucknow(UP)1.90-13.641958.3013501350-25.00
Bahraich(UP)1.8012.5694.4016501750-8.33
Firozabad(UP)1.8028.5712.8012701285-
Arang(Cht)1.50-85806.70145914504.21
Utraula(UP)1.40NC72.1018001800-
Tiruvennainallur(TN)1.35-91557.6812341233-23.45
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)1.10-8.3323.901750175018.24
Pratappur(Cht)1.00-90467.1017601760-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC121.001800160020.00
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)60.0093.551336.0018001890-21.74
Thammampati(TN)20.60-54.1283.403700370048.00
Kadur(Kar)16.0077.78334.0018002050-40.00
Thirukovilur(TN)6.0050025.0022332370-5.38
Bellary(Kar)2.00-33.336.0016801561-
Tindivanam(TN)1.80-18.1838.5021892229-17.05
Thattanchavady(Pud)1.20206.5020732472-16.91
Vellore(TN)0.921512.96260028004.00
Kallakurichi(TN)0.60-73.916.8022702129-4.42
T.V.Cumbu
Ulundurpettai(TN)50.00284.62638.4017031573-14.12
Thiryagadurgam(TN)2.00100275.3014391710-33.04
Kallakurichi(TN)1.80-64307.0013491513-34.48
Tindivanam(TN)1.10-62.0717.6014291532-30.02

Published on September 10, 2020
