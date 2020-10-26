Cereals Prices

as on : 26-10-2020 05:59:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)65.008.331754.0017251750-9.21
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)60.0050841.0018001850-13.25
Agra(UP)30.0011.111260.9016201600-13.14
Bijay Nagar(Raj)21.901268.75660.5016101041-13.90
Mathura(UP)18.00NC1011.0015801590-16.40
Rajkot(Guj)12.00-14.29451.90295028756.31
Mahoba(UP)11.004.76407.2013501410-23.73
Barhaj(UP)10.00NC2148.2017801770-1.11
Aligarh(UP)6.00NC1332.5015001500-20.21
Ghaziabad(UP)6.0020749.8014201440-
Shamli(UP)6.0020859.3014301425-25.91
Ambikapur(Cht)5.50-11.001700--
Porbandar(Guj)5.0010029.302640279019.46
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC138.5015001600-23.66
Karvi(UP)4.00100276.8012551335-26.82
Etawah(UP)3.5040162.4015201580-17.84
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)3.40-73.44272.1022502250-25.00
Firozabad(UP)3.40-24.44389.6016151600-7.45
Ballia(UP)3.0050176.5016701650-8.24
Bharuasumerpur(UP)3.00-4088.0012501400-21.88
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.0020155.8014301440-25.71
Jhansi(UP)2.60NC218.5014451445-10.80
Kota(Raj)2.50NC122.4012501138-21.92
Achnera(UP)2.50-16.67628.0016301625-12.37
Orai(UP)2.5078.5718.1012251200-
Kopaganj(UP)2.5038.8999.9017201720-6.52
Saharanpur(UP)2.5025184.0014301425-24.54
Azamgarh(UP)2.00NC466.3017101730-6.81
Gorakhpur(UP)2.0017.65172.5016701680-7.99
Gazipur(UP)2.00100227.8016801680-8.70
Jangipura(UP)1.60-27.27157.8016801670-10.16
Rasda(UP)1.40-12.5185.3016501625-
Choubepur(UP)1.4027.2753.5017001700-7.10
Lucknow(UP)1.20201557.80168017103.38
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC74.0020001900-4.76
Rura(UP)1.00NC47.1015251525-10.29
Fatehabad(UP)0.905069.2014201450-17.44
Dahod(Guj)0.60-71.4360.4013501515-20.59
Vankaner(Guj)0.60-33.33109.20308025002.67
Maize
Gadarpur(Utr)10432.00-63.53135744.00187218824.93
Ganaur(Har)9910.006506.6720950.0021512891-
Giddarbaha(Pun)9427.00-18854.001888--
Jalalabad(Pun)4020.00-32.3857310.0018881888-25.82
Hathur(Pun)3548.002.4826406.50188818882.89
Amloh(Pun)3360.00-22.3559910.0018881888-
Kahnuwan(Pun)2756.00-5512.001888-2.89
Morinda(Pun)1918.16-3.3414437.4218881888-
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)1755.00-14.8922202.00188818882.89
Dasuya(Pun)1476.00-2952.001888--
Dinanagar(Pun)1415.00-24.1318082.0018881888-
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)1095.10-8.6420278.90188818882.89
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)950.00-32.3821114.00188818882.89
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)757.7011.2112331.70188818882.89
Rampura Phul(Pun)700.001.745394.00188818882.89
Amloh(Gobind Garh Mandi)(Pun)645.001.577914.00188818882.89
Sandaur(Pun)600.00NC3150.0018881888-
Dahod(Guj)502.1056.0310262.0016001700-17.95
Kota(Raj)468.0035.2642148.2017151275-7.30
Baran(Raj)400.0026566.671367.5013001022-26.60
Sanad(Guj)390.00252542.00183317871.55
Ludhiana(Salem Tabri)(Pun)363.50-727.001888--
Kasdol(Cht)320.00236.845023.00135013503.85
Dehgam(Guj)318.80-1.912404.5015051527-12.60
Garh Shankar(Pun)301.00-21.618834.0018881888-
Kadiri(Guj)299.0090.691280.4015001500-9.09
Gangoh(UP)260.00-3.74212.8020502050-14.05
Dahod(Guj)258.00447.773603.3011151100-20.07
Kota(Raj)246.00-28.942148.2012701275-31.35
Baran(Raj)175.0011566.671367.5017301022-2.32
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)150.00-6.252623.0012451250-38.37
Kannauj(UP)150.00NC20723.0012651260-34.11
Hardoi(UP)140.00NC3901.1012101250-36.32
Bhehjoi(UP)95.00-42.422154.5014501450-29.44
Kandi(WB)90.00-35.713930.00185018502.78
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)84.00-3.456851.0018201810-
Mundaragi(Kar)64.00-1.54950.0012231116-40.63
Madhoganj(UP)60.00256331.0012351235-33.24
Mohamadabad(UP)45.60-28.755728.1012601260-35.05
Sikandraraau(UP)45.0012.5610.0017901840-
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0059.092981.0013301350-26.52
Etah(UP)34.00-24.445777.0012601250-35.05
Charra(UP)30.00-14.291253.1012501250-39.02
Choubepur(UP)30.003.452878.5013401300-28.53
Nagari(Cht)29.50-86.69712.9010001050-41.18
Farukhabad(UP)24.00NC12663.6012601250-32.98
Bijay Nagar(Raj)20.00-33.33303.8014501620-31.92
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)17.50-98.5420278.9017501888-4.63
Takhatpur(Cht)16.10-3.018931.7015001500NC
Nagari(Cht)16.00-93.446135.6014001500-6.67
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00150727.3015001500-
Shikohabad(UP)15.00200445.5016001600-17.95
Narayanpur(Cht)14.80-29.521505.0012001250NC
Dinanagar(Pun)14.00-28.002150--
Kamlaganj(UP)13.20-28.652777.6012001100-36.84
Bilsi(UP)12.70-49.85738.3012251240-37.18
Naila(Cht)10.00-86.49115.60160013806.67
Ramanujganj(Cht)10.00-58.33408.4018401840-
Ambikapur(Cht)10.00-65.6478.2014501500-
Boraee(Cht)10.00-37.51260.4014001400-3.45
Belargaon(Cht)10.0025752.9014001400NC
Nawabganj(UP)10.00-9.09306.3014801500-14.94
Ujhani(UP)10.00-505155.5012501300-34.21
Belarbahara(Cht)8.0033.33396.2013501450-
Gattasilli(Cht)8.00NC420.4014001400NC
Bangarmau(UP)8.00-11.11376.7012081200-35.57
Hapur(UP)8.00-20576.5018501220-
Agra(UP)8.00NC557.5012501250-37.19
Sirsaganj(UP)6.60-125649.5013601260-28.80
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)6.30-25.8833.4014751512-8.50
Faizabad(UP)6.00-7.69175.8014251425-25.00
Sikandraraau(UP)6.0020252.0011451115-19.08
Richha(UP)6.00500116.20183017600.83
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)5.1021015.5012701260-32.45
Pratapgarh(UP)5.0066.67162.0015801660-13.66
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)4.90-99.5920278.90188818882.89
Bhiloda(Guj)4.006032.0012881225-
Ballia(UP)4.0033.3378.5014501540-15.70
Lucknow(UP)4.00NC1352.7013101300-21.08
Rura(UP)4.00NC71.8011501150-38.01
Beawar(Raj)3.70-59.78241.5015501550-22.50
Sakri(Cht)3.00-64.29653.1014001400-9.68
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00-257375.0012401240-38.77
Badayoun(UP)2.80-30511.8012851275-32.72
Katghora(Cht)2.00-95.96237.7018351835-
Salon(UP)2.00NC600.00186818680.70
Ajuha(UP)2.00NC175.9013601350-21.39
Sandila(UP)2.00NC85.6012001290-34.78
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)2.00-4.7611.9012501240-
Gorakhpur(UP)1.8028.5733.3013401345-
Atrauli(UP)1.4016.67132.9012601260-30.77
Utraula(UP)1.30-40.9195.9014801500-
Rajkot(Guj)1.0011.1135.2014251375-28.75
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC107.00165016003.13
Balrampur(UP)1.00-33.33171.2016501640-4.35
Arang(Cht)0.90NC764.30141314150.93

Published on October 26, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
