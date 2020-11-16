Cereals Prices

as on : 16-11-2020 03:54:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Jalalabad(Pun)3540.00-9.8153870.0027002700-
Hathur(Pun)463.00-29.6454992.50188818882.89
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)139.80-14.9623570.90188818882.89
Bhucho(Pun)105.00320260.0018881888-
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)90.5078.1514680.90188818882.89
Jangipur(WB)68.500.741490.50181018101.12
Cheyyar(TN)67.91-56.896910.2612851312-16.99
Mundaragi(Kar)45.00-29.691040.0013021223-30.45
Lasalgaon(Vinchur)(Mah)44.00-88.001351--
Kalipur(WB)44.00-18.522999.00183518353.09
Thirukovilur(TN)40.00NC250.0013051429-42.99
Gingee(TN)37.50-751507.5014991075-
Dongargarh(Cht)30.0050721.9014651450-16.29
Avalurpet'(TN)26.30-56.172624.7013001408-22.39
Narayanpur(Cht)16.00-46.671758.80125012504.17
Mangal Wedha(Mah)15.0040033.0013001800-48.00
Kahnuwan(Pun)14.00-28.002700--
Pollachi(TN)13.10-33.16189.6014701440-
Konta(Cht)12.0071.4338.0011501150-
Charama(Cht)10.00-58.339553.20150015003.45
Sukma(Cht)10.002566.0011501150-
Jaspur(Cht)8.00135.29117.3018201815-
Pathalgaon(Cht)5.00-75516.00180016005.88
Lakhanpuri(Cht)5.001501617.70150015003.45
Narharpur(Cht)5.00-16.672398.10150015003.45
Kukanar(Cht)5.0066.6716.0011501150-
Chinnasalem(TN)3.70-43.08166.608801130-45.00
Doranpal(Cht)3.005010.0011501150-
Shevgaon(Mah)3.005010.0010501000-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)3.00200232.0015531069-13.67
Ulundurpettai(TN)3.00-50387.5011011385-39.41
Ulundurpettai(TN)3.00-7078.3011751426-26.33
Gopalpatti(TN)1.55-22.55.1016001600-
Ambikapur(Cht)1.50255.4018901890-
Katghora(Cht)1.00-88.241515.6718151815-
Akkalkot(Mah)1.00-2.001425--18.57
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Thammampati(TN)14.90-38.81324.203800143052.00
T.V.Cumbu
Thirukovilur(TN)30.0020092.0017652108-16.31
Manalurpet(TN)10.00-83.611236.0021072076-
Ulundurpettai(TN)10.001150215.40209220494.86
Thiryagadurgam(TN)3.00-40105.30208920697.51

Published on November 16, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
