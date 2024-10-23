The ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT) has been declared a Centre of Excellence in Food Authenticity.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in advancing food authentication research and quality assurance in India, particularly in the fisheries sector, a press release said.

This was announced at a national workshop on “Food Authenticity and Traceability using Omics Techniques,” organized under the ICAR-NASF Foodomics Project in collaboration with Waters India Pvt. Ltd.

The MoU on the Centre of Excellence in Food Authenticity was exchanged by George Ninan, Director of CIFT, and T. Anil Kumar, President of Waters India Pvt. Ltd., signifying a collaborative effort to advance food authentication technologies in India.

The workshop is an important milestone in strengthening India’s capabilities in food authentication, with a special focus on fisheries, through the use of advanced scientific tools and by fostering international collaborations.

CIFT’s designation as a Centre of Excellence is expected to boost research in this area, promoting new technologies to ensure the integrity of food products. This move also positions India at the forefront of global efforts to enhance food safety and traceability through cutting-edge research innovations, the press release said.