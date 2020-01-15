Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 15-01-2020 02:21:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Manjeswaram(Ker)40.00-80.0024850--
Shillong(Meh)35.00-70.0013000--13.33
Taliparamba(Ker)2.30-4.6024700-5.56
Payyannur(Ker)0.88-1.7625000--
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.60-72.4139.609485960014.97
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)25.00-50.001850--
Published on January 15, 2020
