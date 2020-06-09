Global black tea output goes up 16.43%

Malawi lost 1.62 mkg or 5.66 per cent to produce 26.98 mkg till April. Bangladesh’s output dropped to 4.19 mkg from 8.64 mkg, a loss of 4.45 mkg or as much as 51.50 per cent.

This has offset the loss in other countries. Sri Lanka produced 73.81 mkg as against 96.57 mkg in Jan-Apr 2019. This marked a loss of 22.76 or 23.57 per cent.

A substantial increase has come from Kenya. “It has produced 208.22 mkg till April as against 132.41 mkg in Jan-Apr 2019. This increase of 75.81 mkg marked a gain of 57.25 per cent,” Rajesh Gupta pointed out.

“Our compilation of the data received from various producing countries shows that global black tea production till April rose to 343.74 million kg (mkg) from 295.24 mkg last year,” Rajesh Gupta, compiler of the annual Global Tea Digest, told BusinessLine.

Global black tea production in the current calendar till April has increased by 16.43 per cent over the same period in 2019.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!