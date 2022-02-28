Harbinger circulation in Bay may convert as low-pressure area by Tuesday

The Sri Lankan Meteorological Department has said showery conditions over the Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces will enhance from Tuesday night to Friday as an expected low-pressure area develops over the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rainfall of above 10 cm can be expected at some places in these areas during this period, a weather bulletin for the island nation said on Monday. Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district on Tuesday.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Ratnapura and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the evening or night. Wind speeds can increase up to 40 km/hr at times in Uva and North-Western provinces and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Hambantota and Matale districts.

Causative circulation present

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department has extended the outlook for the “low” by another day to Tuesday. The cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean persisted on Monday. It is very likely to move West-North-West and will convert itself as a ‘low’ over the South-East Bay by Tuesday.

The IMD sees it initially travelling towards Sri Lanka coast on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will bring fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speeds of 30-40 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr) over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Activity to shift TN-wards

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the Nicobar Islands on Monday. The core weather activity will shift to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday and Friday marked by fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Isolated heavy falls are also likely over Rayalaseema on Friday.

In what appears to be a well-coordinated show, forceful south-easterlies to easterlies cranking up to speeds of 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr will put the “low” on a decidedly westerly and progressively north-westerly track.

High winds forecast

High winds will prevail over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining South-East Bay on Monday; over the South-East Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea on Tuesday; over South-West and adjoining South-East Bay on Wednesday; over the South-West Bay, the Gulf of Mannar and along and off the Tamil Nadu coast on Thursday; and over the South-West and along and off the north Tamil Nadu-south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas on these days mentioned.

An extended outlook of the IMD for Saturday to Monday next said that scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rain may break out over parts of the Peninsula and light rainfall over the Nicobar Islands. US National Centres for Environmental Prediction continued to suggest fresh development over the South-East Bay into the next as well (March 8 to 16).