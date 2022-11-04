Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Friday assured to buy alternative crops such as mustard, moong and maize at minimum support prices (MSPs) if farmers shift from paddy, considered as a water-guzzling crop, in an appeal to save water for the next generation.

Inaugurating a modern Research & Technology Centre at Palwal (Haryana), set up by agrochemical firm Dhanuka Agritech, Lal said the next generation would not excuse the current generation if they are starved of water since every year the groundwater level in several blocks is declining by 10 ft in the state. Citing the example of an agriculture scientist, who quit consuming rice due to massive utilisation of water in its production – 3,000 litre for 1 kg of rice, the Chief Minister said he hoped to see farmers diversify to other crops including horticulture crops.

Promoting dragon fruits

“We are planning to launch a promotional policy for dragon fruits and will provide farmers financial support for the initial three years gestation period,” Lal said.

The State government is providing financial support of ₹7,000 per hectare to diversify from water-guzzling crops like paddy.

He said Dhanuka Agritech Research & Technology (DART) Centre is dedicated to the welfare of farmers and it will encourage them to adopt new technologies, which is the need of the hour. He lauded the company’s decision to adopt Sihol village where the centre is located.

Spread over 6.24 acres, the centre has come up with an investment of ₹10 crore. The facility is available for farmers, researchers and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector. The DART has an organic synthesis lab, analytical lab, formulation lab, soil and water analysis lab, agri R&D lab, botanicals lab, bio-pesticides lab, bioassay lab, Insect-rearing lab and training centre.

Assuring to add more facilities at the centre in future, RG Agarwal, Chairman of Dhanuka Agritech, said: “It has been our endeavour to adopt and promote scientific and research-based best practices in the farm sector. The new research centre will go a long way in this direction. The facility will be open for farmers and researchers and will help us in promoting well-proven practices including the usage of technology like drone and precision farming techniques in the sector.”