Heritage Foods, one of the leading dairy players, has launched a range of buttermilk products under the ‘A-One’ brand and a new range of milkshakes in easy-to-carry and single-serve carton boxes.

Heritage ‘A-One’ spiced buttermilk is a low-calorie natural refresher, made by fermenting fresh Heritage milk. ‘A-One’ spiced buttermilk will be available in a 180ml pack, with a 6-month shelf-life, at ₹20.

Heritage ‘A-One’ spiced buttermilk and milkshakes were launched across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and NCR.

Alongside all-time popular flavour variants such as vanilla and strawberry milkshakes, Heritage will launch two new variants, chocolate, and caramel, cookies, and cream. Milkshakes in the new look will be available in 180ml packs at ₹40 and 125ml at ₹15.

Bhuvaneswari Nara, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director said the launch of ‘A-One’ Spiced Buttermilk and new milkshakes is another step in the direction of growing the contribution of value-added products in the company’s portfolio.

Other product launch

Heritage is also gearing up for a busy summer season with the relaunch of its popular ‘Premium Badam milk with real Badam bits’ under the new brand name ‘Badam Charger’ with the proposition of ‘Stay Charged’. Heritage Badam Charger will be launched in easy-to-carry 180ml plastic bottles, at ₹35.

The product will be available in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & NCR.

Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, Heritage Foods said Heritage ‘Badam Charger’ is targeted to thriving adults who hustle through the day to achieve their dreams. It will have 30 per cent less sugar as compared to other similar flavoured milk drinks, said Nara.

This summer season, the company also plans to launch ice-lollies in unique and desi Indian flavors such as ‘Kala Khatta’ and ‘Gol Gappa’ at ₹10. Heritage Foods is slated to launch more such healthy and tasty products for consumers this year, it said.