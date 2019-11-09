High wind, heavy rain alert for Odisha, Bengal as Bulbul heads ashore

The very severe cyclone Bulbul over North-West Bay of Bengal may weaken when crossing the Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh) across the Sunderbans late this (Saturday) evening.

It would have wound down to the strength of a severe cyclone with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 km/hr gusting to 135 km/hr while making landfall, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said.

Storm system coordinates

The IMD located Bulbul this (Saturday) noon at 125 km East-North-East of Paradip (Odisha); 110 km South-South-West of Sagar Islands (Bengal); 120 km East-South-East of Chandbali and 135 km South-South-East of Balasore (both Odsha); 110 km South-South-West of Digha and 215 km South-South-West of Kolkata (both Bengal); and 290 km West-South-West of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

According to private forecaster Skymet Weather, Bulbul was on a path of a recurvature, and 80 km away from the Odisha coast. Its speed of movement could slow down because of the recurvature. The very severe cyclone would be heading later in a North-East direction to Bengal.

The IMD has also come out with a detailed outlook for rainfall, winds, storm surge, impact, and expected damage to existing infrastructure along the Odish and Bengal coasts and adjoining interior.

Rainfall alert

Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places over north coastal districts with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Balasore and Bhadrak, and with heavy falls at isolated places over Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur district on Saturday.

Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall at most places over the coastal districts with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places over North and South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over West Medinipur, Howrah and Hooghly.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely over North and South 24 Parganas and Nadiya tomorrow (Sunday) morning.

North-Eastern States: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Mizoram and Tripura on Saturday; over South Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram on Sunday.

Wind warning

Bay of Bengal: Gale winds with speed reaching 125-135 km/hr gusting to 150 km/hr were prevailing over

North-West Bay of Bengal around the centre of the very severe cyclone.

These may decrease gradually to 115-125 km/hr gusting to 140 km/hr by this (Saturday) evening, nd decrease gradually thereafter.

Odisha coast: Gale winds with speed reaching 70-80 km/hr gusting to 90 km/hr may continue along and off Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur until Saturday evening; and along and off Balasore and Bhadrak districts later into the night. Puri and Ganjam districts may experience squally winds with speed reaching 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr.

Bengal coast: Squally winds with speed reaching 70-80 km/hr gusting to 90 km/hr were prevailing along and off the coast. It will gradually increase becoming gale winds with speed reaching 110-120 km/hr gusting to 135 km/hr from Saturday afternoon along and off West and East Medinipur and , North and South 24 Parganas districts.

Squally winds with speed reaching 50-60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr are likely over the adjoining districts of West Medinipur, Howrah and Hooghly during the same period.

Sea condition

The sea condition will be high to very high (30-46 ft) till Saturday along and off the North Odisha coast and along and Bengal and Bangladesh coasts till tomorrow (Sunday) morning.

It was already phenomenal (above 46 ft) over North-West Bay of Bengal. It is would to continue to be so into Saturday evening and improve gradually thereafter.

The sea condition will be high to very high over the North-East Bay of Bengal till Saturday evening and become high to very rough (30-20 ft) into Sunday morning.

Storm Surge

Storm surge of about 1.0 to 2.0 metre height above the astronomical tide may inundate low-lying areas of South and North 24 Parganas; 0.5-1.0 meter height above astronomical tide may inundate low-lying areas of East Medinipur during the time of landfall of the very severe cyclone. The maximum extent of inundation is likely to be around two km over South and North 24 Parganas.

Fishermen warning

Total suspension of fishing operations over Odisha-West Bengal coasts till Sunday morning. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha-Bengal coasts.

They are also not advised not to venture into the West-Central Bay of Bengal until Sunday noon and over the North Bay of Bengal until Monday.

Post-Landfall Outlook

After the landfall over Sunderbans, the severe cyclone Bulbul may move East-North-East across Bangladesh and weaken gradually. As such, the system is expected to maintain cyclone intensity till Sunday morning over Bangladesh and adjoining areas of the plains of Bengal, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadiya districts.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places is forecast over North and South 24 Parganas and Nadiya till Sunday morning.

For details on expected damage to infrastructure please refer to full report at link: https://mausam.imd.gov.in/Forecast/marquee_data/indian0906.pd