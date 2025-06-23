The early morning silence at Bilit Adventure Lodge’s mini jetty was broken by the hum of boat engines, stirring excitement among a group of journalists eager to explore the rich biodiversity of the Kinabatangan River. Organised by the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), the group — flown in from Peninsular Malaysia — was set to cruise through the 2,632-hectare Sungai Pin Conservation Area (SPnCA).

Donning bright orange life vests, we began our journey along Malaysia’s second-longest river, which is home to one of the world’s most biodiverse ecosystems. The area shelters several endangered and critically endangered species, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts.

Wild Encounters in SPnCA

During our two-hour cruise, we spotted a variety of birds such as hornbills and kingfishers and monkeys such as proboscis monkeys and long-tailed macaques. Though we lingered near suspension bridges built by Sawit Kinabalu’s Conservation and Biodiversity Unit (CBU) in hopes of spotting orangutans, they remained elusive. These bridges are designed to offer safe crossing for the primates over the Kinabatangan River, part of ongoing conservation efforts.

Sustainability push

Malaysia, one of the world’s largest palm oil producers, is at the forefront of embedding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices into the industry. Its efforts align with the Paris Agreement and the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification, which prohibits deforestation and mandates protection of High Conservation Value (HCV) areas, primary forests and carbon-rich zones.

Biodiversity conservation has become a key part of sustainable palm oil production. The MPOC notes that companies are increasingly recognising the link between healthy ecosystems and long-term agricultural viability. Compliance with MSPO standards reflects a growing industry commitment to environmental stewardship.

Sawit Kinabalu’s efforts

Sg Pin Conservation Area (SPnCA), established voluntarily by Sawit Kinabalu Group, spans over 42 per cent of the total Sungai Pin Estate. Backed by a Conservation Area Management Plan (CAMP) developed with the Sabah Forestry Department in 2019, the area is managed using a science-based, coordinated approach to protect vital habitats and maintain ecosystem services.

SPnCA is also recognised as one of five Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measures (OECMs) in Malaysia by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). “The site is also currently undergoing the process to obtain IUCN Green List Certification. We aim to close documentation gaps and prepare for pre-evaluation by 2026,” said CBU Executive Rashidah Maqbool Rehman.

CBU Manager Charis Saliun added that Sawit Kinabalu has set aside 8,782 hectares across Sabah — including in Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, and Tawau — as conservation areas. “Our camera traps have captured images of orangutans with young and along with sightings of other notable species.”,” he said, calling it a promising sign.

Eco-tourism

In tandem with conservation, eco-tourism is gaining traction. Rashidah shared that star-gazing or astro-tourism is a new attraction at SPnCA A tree sponsorship initiative, starting at MYR 30 per tree annually, is also being developed via a new web portal at conservebyu.com. “Since 2003, we’ve planted 9,00,000 trees. We’re targeting 1 million by 2027,” Charis noted, highlighting Nestlé’s contribution of 1,00,000 trees.

Biodiversity: A sustainable advantage

Preserving biodiversity benefits both the environment and agricultural productivity. Healthy ecosystems support pollination, pest control, and soil fertility — all of which contribute to better palm oil yields. Natural predators help reduce pesticide use, while rich biodiversity strengthens soil health and reduces erosion.

MPOC officials say companies that invest in biodiversity not only meet environmental goals but also enhance market credibility, especially among consumers, investors, and regulators who value sustainability.

The palm oil industry continues to face challenges, but technology offers solutions. Satellite mapping, remote sensing, and data analytics are enabling more effective monitoring and management of HCV areas and biodiversity indicators.

As ESG frameworks deepen and innovation expands, biodiversity will remain central to the palm oil sector’s long-term resilience — ensuring economic growth and environmental conservation move forward hand in hand.

(The writer was in Malaysia at the invitation of Malaysian Palm Oil Council)

Published on June 23, 2025